Easy Money: Hey, Jersey, You Can Rent Out Your Toilet For Extra Cash

How many times has this happened to you?



You get to the beach and unload your kids, your chairs, the beach toys, the blankets, and towels - and your littlest one says, "Mommy, I have to go potty!"

If you're not on a beach with a restroom, you have two choices: convince the kid to do his business in the ocean, or pack everything back up and head to the car to go find a place to go.

Photo by Kong Jun on Unsplash Photo by Kong Jun on Unsplash loading...

Wait! There may be a different way to go!

Now available - or soon available in New Jersey - it's the Rest Space App!

You can pay someone to use their bathroom!

Think VRBO or Airbnb, but you're not renting the whole house - just the bathroom.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

The Rest Space App allows you to book a private bathroom so you can take care of your business in a nice, comfortable place!

How much can you expect to pay? The suggested rate is $15 for 15 minutes.

(What happens at the 15-minute mark if your renters "go overtime"? Do you know firmly on the door? Do you evict them?)

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

According to their website, Rest Space allows users to "book a private restroom with a verified host; families can stay out longer doing the things they love." They say the experience is safe, reliable, and secure."

And, there's the flip side: rent out your bathroom for extra cash! Sign up and you house will be on a bathroom app!

How much can you make renting out your space? The App's website says you can earn, on average, about $300 a month. That's 5 "guest visits" a week.

Of course, if you want to be a host, it's all about location, location, location.

Photo by Michael Jasmund on Unsplash Photo by Michael Jasmund on Unsplash loading...

And there's the conundrum: If you live in a desirable location - like a beach - you probably own a really nice house, and you're not really in a position where you need to earn an extra $15 a day

Photo by Steven Ungermann on Unsplash Photo by Steven Ungermann on Unsplash loading...

I would think that if you did do this, you'd not be doing it for the cash, but for the desire to help your fellow man, well, poop.

God Bless America!

SOURCE: Rest Space

