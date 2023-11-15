Eek! This is Happening Just After 230PM Every Day in New Jersey

Are you aware of what's happening every day in New Jersey, just after 2:30 in the afternoon?

Think of your life: what's happening at that time with you?

According to a new study, the people of New Jersey typically "hit the wall" at 2:36 pm each workday.

Yikes!

Get our free mobile app

StudyFinds found that at that time each afternoon, the average New Jersey worker has a big decline in energy.

Think of this: you already had lunch; you have a long afternoon ahead; and you don't feel like doing anything.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash loading...

If you're a coffee drinker, this may be the time you hit the coffee machine.

StudyFinds says almost half of the people surveyed said they don't know how to prevent the slump. Many are "hitting the wall" while they're driving!

Most people hit a slump three times a day, the mid-afternoon being the biggest.

From the editors, some ideas to beat the slump include, watching cat videos (really!), eating an iron-rich snack, and chewing gum.

Photo by Erik-Jan Leusink on Unsplash Photo by Erik-Jan Leusink on Unsplash loading...

What time do you hit a wall?

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

[carbongallery id="64763dcaab02923cc6b33750"