Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Respond To Gas Station Burglary

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department responded to an alarm at the Sunoco gasoline station at 6501 Delilah Road., near the airport circle.

NOTE : This is the first of two burglary incidents in two consecutive days at the same location.

Upon arrival at 1:35 a.m., (on Saturday), the EHT Police Department discovered that a large exterior window was broken.

An EHT Police Department press release confirmed that “Officers entered the store to find several boxes of cigarettes, folding pocket knives, US currency and an unknown amount of lottery tickets were taken from the store.”

EHT Police Officers Chris Leary, Nate Lahr and Detective

Robert Harte reviewed video surveillance while on the scene and have been able to ascertain a description of the accused burglar(s).

Another incident at this same location also took place on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department released this additional information regarding the second burglary attempt:

At 12:55 a.m., the EHT Police dispatch received a phone call about loud noises coming from this same location. A sheet of plywood that was installed after the previous burglary, was taken down and a suspect was reported to be inside the store.

“Officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter of the building. The accused subject, identified as Seamus Manley (25 years of age) from Egg Harbor Twp., was located inside the store attempting to take items. Manley was taken into custody by Ofc. Anthony Venuto and Sgt. Brett Fair without incident and found to have 13 lottery tickets in his possession valued at approximately $390.”

Get our free mobile app

Manly was transported to the police department and subsequently interviewed by Sergeant Brett Fair and Officer Chris Wagner.

The EHT Police Department has confirmed that Manly has confessed to committing the burglaries. He has been charged with Burglary and Theft.

“Those charges were placed on warrants and he was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Additional

charges are pending investigation by Detective Harte.”

SOURCE : Lieutenant Larry Graham Operations Bureau - Squad #4 Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Fun Things To Do In The Atlantic City Area During The Winter Cold