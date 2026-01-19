The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is asking for help from the community, and this is one of those moments where sharing information ASAP really matters.

39-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Egg Harbor Township

Police are actively searching for Nidal Bundy, a 39-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mr. Bundy was last seen in the area of Fire Road and Hingston Avenue. At this time, investigators are working to determine his whereabouts and are asking residents to stay alert.

Mr. Bundy is described as a Black male, approximately 6’1” tall and weighing around 150 pounds. No further details have been released publicly, but police stress that even the smallest tip could be helpful.

If you live, work, or travel through the Fire Road area of Egg Harbor Township or if you think you may have seen Mr. Bundy recently, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department urges you to come forward.

You don’t need to have all the answers. A sighting, a memory, or something that felt “off” could help connect the dots.

Please Share And Stay Aware

Missing person cases rely heavily on community awareness, especially in the early stages. Sharing this information helps extend the reach far beyond official channels and could make a real difference for Mr. Bundy and his loved ones.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nidal Bundy, please contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-927-5200 immediately.

