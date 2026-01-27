If you’ve ever wondered how safe your home really is in 2026, a new privacy study just put New Jersey near the top of the anxiety chart. That honestly makes so much sense for anyone living here.

New Jersey Ranks High For Privacy Anxiety

A new Privacy Anxiety Index from Bringnox Blinds ranks New Jersey sixth in the nation, with a privacy anxiety score of 81.80. The index measures how uneasy residents feel about privacy and security in their homes and communities, using Google search trends, FBI property crime rates, and how urban each state is.

Urban living matters here. Eight of the top ten states on the list have urban populations over 83%, and New Jersey is no exception. It makes sense, right? In NJ, we’ve got more neighbors, more foot traffic, and more eyes on your house. That can seriously mess with your peace of mind.

Why Privacy Feels More Fragile Than Ever

Colorado topped the list with a perfect score of 100, while California ranked third thanks to massive search interest: 177,300 privacy-related searches, to be exact. New Mexico had the highest property crime rate overall. The takeaway? Privacy anxiety isn’t paranoia, either; it’s pattern recognition.

This hits home for me. Growing up in South Jersey, I once came home to find a chair stacked against my garage, clearly used to try to climb onto the roof. I trusted my gut, called the cops, and found out someone had tried to break in during the middle of the day. Luckily, they failed, but that kind of moment stays with you.

Daytime Break-Ins Are The New Reality

According to Bringnox Blinds founder Martin Wong, daytime burglaries have risen over the past five years, debunking the idea that crime only happens after dark. With that new information, homeowners are leaning into smart privacy solutions like motorized blinds to block sightlines and disrupt routines.

In a world where anything can happen anytime, privacy isn’t just comfort anymore. It’s about protection.

