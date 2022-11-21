Get our free mobile app

Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers.

The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday, November 1st, on Mill Road in the area Tremont Avenue.

Police say the unidentified teen was driving a 2019 Audi A4 and "as the vehicle approached the intersection with Tremont Ave a second vehicle proceeded into the intersection. The juvenile driver attempted an evasive maneuver and lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway to the left, sliding on the grass and ultimately striking a tree..."

The driver and a 17-year-old backseat passenger were injured and taken to local hospitals to be treated.

A 17-year-old front-seat passenger was entrapped in the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes. He sustained multiple fractures to his legs and other internal injuries and was taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

Over the weekend, police say the driver was arrested and charged with two counts of assault by auto and issued several citations, including for speeding, reckless driving, and careless driving. He was released pending a future court date.

The investigation determined that the vehicle that crashed was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to impact. It is estimated that speed was more than 40 mph over the posted limit.

Authorities say both juvenile passengers survived the crash but will have a long road to recovery.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department would like to ... remind parents to have discussions with your teenage drivers about the impact their driving choices can have on not only themselves, but on our community as a whole.

