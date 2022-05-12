EHT, Galloway, Mays Landing, Cape May to Be Overrun by Liams and Olivias

Here they come South Jersey!

Actually, they're already here!

Babies! Lots of them! All with the same names!

The Social Security Administration is out with the most popular baby names for kids born in New Jersey in 2021. Pandemic babies if you will!

Liam tops the list of boys - there were 730 Liams born in New Jersey last year!

Olivia is tops for girls - there were 549 Olivias born in 2021.

The Top 10 follows.

