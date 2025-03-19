New Jersey Hospitals Are Asking If Your Baby is Gay

Ok, this is weird. Really weird.

New Jersey hospitals are asking the sexual preference of newborn babies.

Wait. What?

Hospitals asking new parents about sexual orientation of babies

Apparently a New Jersey law if forcing hospitals in the state to question parents about the sexual orientation of their new born babies.

Yes, their newborn babies.

The State of New Jersey apparently has a law on the books where hospitals must ask parents of newborn babies about the sexual orientation of their child.

The baby can't talk, walk, or even roll over, but parents are expected to know the sexual preference of the child?

What kind of dumb is this?

The questions being asked of newborns in New Jersey

Instead of the old "male or female", parents are now being asked about "What was your babies gender assigned at birth?"

According to 6ABC, parents are also being asked questions like, "Is your baby straight, gay, bisexual, gender queer?"

(I don't know, let me ask her!)

Apparently the questions are coming from hospitals thanks to a 2022 New Jersey state law that requires hospitals to ask such questions.

Congressman Van Drew not happy

South Jersey's US Congressman Jeff Van Drew has gone on record as opposing this nonsense.

"We are talking about newborns who are just minutes old, and already, the state government is trying to push its radical narrative on them. Parents should be focused on bonding with their newborn, not filling out completely unnecessary forms about their baby's gender and sexual orientation..... This has gone too far."

It's a crazy world we live in!

