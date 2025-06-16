People are having kids less and less in 2025.

Can you blame them? Children are, in a word, EXPENSIVE. Sure, they're the biggest blessings and provide so much joy, love, and laughter to your life. Let's not mince words, however. Having a child is ANYTHING but cheap.

Not only to do they drain your wallet as they age, but just getting them earthside will cost you a heaping pile of cash.

Do you have ANY idea how much it costs to have a baby these days?

Cost Of Living Preventing People From Having Babies In NJ Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

Cost Of Living Is Preventing Couples From Having Children

The price of life has been increasing at an unprecedented rate since 2020. Groceries are astronomical. What we used to spend on food on a monthly basis is now what families are spending in one week.

It's easy to feel for parents who have quite a few children when it comes to their grocery store receipts.

Here in South Jersey, I've watched my average cost of living triple within the last few years. I only have to worry about myself. I can't imagine having to worry about multiple children right now.

Plenty of people (in New Jersey and beyond) have opted out of starting a family as a result of the high cost of living throughout the country.

Labor And Delivery Among Most Expensive In NJ Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey's Expensive Labor And Delivery

Hospitals across the United States have been surveyed in an effort to uncover how much to actually costs to bring a child into this world in 2025. It costs parents a pretty penny.

The most expensive state to deliver a child in the US is Alaska. A natural, vaginal birth in Alaska will cost parents on average slightly over $21,000. A C-section in Alaska is about $25,500.

New Jersey has landed a top spot in the United States for one of the priciest places to have a baby. Parents in New Jersey should be hoping for a natural delivery since a standard vaginal birth costs over $18,000. If the mother has to deliver via C-section, it'll run the parents $25,523. Those prices have led to the Garden State being named the 3rd most expensive state in the US to have a baby.

To put those numbers in perspective, that's about how much it costs to attend college in NJ for a year. Some in-state schools in New Jersey cost less than that.

With the cost of delivering babies now over $15,000 in most states, is it any wonder people in the US are choosing to not start families? Rent's got to be paid before children can be added to the mix, right?

