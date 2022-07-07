Drive An Electric Car in New Jersey? Here’s All Charging Stations

This is going to feel like a century ago but do you remember when a Jersey Shore hotspot got some national attention during the Super Bowl?

Bahr's Landing in Highlands was featured in a commercial spotlighting the Electric Chevrolet Silverado. It started a ruckus.

In the commercial, an electric charging station for the Chevrolet Silverado can be spotted across the street from Bahr's and it started a ruckus.

Spoiler Alert: There is no charging station across from Bahr's They don't. Sorry to burst your bubble.

But being that gas prices are soaring through the stratosphere, I thought it would be a good idea to once again address a very important question: Where are there charging stations for electric cars at the Jersey Shore?

I've been teetering with the idea of switching over to an electric vehicle but now thanks to gas prices alone, I am going to push to make the switch as soon as possible.

Not only do you save a massive amount of money but it is also better for the environment.

My aunt, who got a new hybrid about a year ago, swears by this new growing trend. She raves that her car drives insanely smooth and she couldn't even guesstimate how much money she has saved by not relying on gasoline.

Quite a few of you have also written in asking about the cost of charging your car at one of these ports.

According to my aunt, it is a little all over the place.

Some places charge for parking but not using the charging port and vice versa. But no matter where she's gone, she says the cost of charging her car never costs more than gas would.

I did some digging and on Charge Point's website, it gives an estimate that approximately two hours of charging will cost the driver around $3.00.

This price will vary depending on model of car and time spent at the charging port. For a more detailed response on cost, just call wherever you plan to go before arriving.

So based on this review, I would bet electric cars are only going to grow in popularity from here.

Here are all of the electric car charging stations I could find at the Jersey Shore....and if I missed one, please email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com.

Here we go:

Again...if I missed a location or one of these addresses has an error, reach out so I can fix it. My email is Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com.

And whether in an electric car or gasoline-fueled, drive safe!

Now that you are all charged up, let's figure out where you should drive to first:

