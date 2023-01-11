5 Theories About Eric Church’s Mysterious Social Media Posts
Eric Church has shared variations of the same cryptic video for three straight days, and we think we know what it means.
The 15-second-long social media post includes radio static, a muffled announcer, classic or contemporary country voices (Travis Tritt, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde ... was that Toby Keith?) and finally, Church coming through loud and clear.
This all adds up to ... well, it's certainly one of these five things:
- A Tour: Jelly Roll and a mix of '90s country superstars joining Church on a 2023 tour would be something new for a live entertainer who is always looking for ways to reinvent himself.
- A Festival: This is more adventurous, but perhaps it's one way Church and the new management company he created are looking to expand. Other artists have tried to start festivals — Dierks Bentley formed the Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado with help from Live Nation.
- A Star-Studded Greatest Hits Album: Brooks & Dunn did this with their Reboot album in 2019, and the concept proved to be a fresh way to bring new fans to the duo's catalog. There's no shortage of artists eager to tribute Church.
- A Covers Album: This seems unlikely given Church's commitment to carving his own path in country music, but it's possible.
- A New Chapter for Outsiders Radio: Church's SiriusXM channel is just two months old, but the radio imagery in these social videos indicates that's where his mind is at. The final video even mentions the platform.
Two more things fans should remember: Church's last studio album was the three-part Heart & Soul album, released in April 2021. Also, he's set to open his Chief's restaurant and bar on Lower Broadway in 2023.
The "Springsteen" singer's most recent tour was the Gather Again Tour in 2022.
