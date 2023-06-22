So this is pretty cool, Stewart's in Tuckerton is going to begin serving breakfast on weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 23rd. This is something brand new and will be a perfect fit for summer here in Southern Ocean County.

According to their Facebook page Stewart's in Tuckerton, on Route 9, will be open beginning at 7 am Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Labor Day. How cool, grab some breakfast and then pop around the shops and attractions in the Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor area this summer.

Looking at their menu they will have Omeletts, Biscuits & Gravy, Avocado Toast, Pancakes, Belgian Waffles, Tuckerton Toast, Breakfast Sandwiches, and a kids' breakfast menu. Plus juice, coffee, and a host of sides.

I enjoy hitting Stewart's during summer in Tuckerton. I remember growing up when my parents would drive down to the shore we would sometimes head further south and go into Tuckerton and there was the "orange & black" Stewart's on the lake in Downtown Tuckerton. We would drive up and get car hop service and grab a bite and of course a mug of root beer, you can't go to Stewart's without grabbing a frosty mug of their world-famous root beer. A great memory and now that I live here it's perfect for a summertime treat at the Jersey Shore.

What is your favorite thing at Stewart's? Is it a mug of root beer? Is it a root beer float? Is it possibly a burger or their fries? How about their new breakfast service, are you looking forward to trying that out? Maybe you love driving up in your boat and having a bite? Post your comments below and enjoy.

