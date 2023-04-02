Little Egg Harbor NJ Mourning Death of 12-Year-Old Boy

A letter sent to school families by the school superintendent says a 12-year-old boy died Sunday as the result of a "terrible accident."

The letter, from Little Egg Harbor School Superintendent Melissa McCooley informs the school community of the death of Michael Brown.

The letter doesn't contain details of the accident, but in it, McCooley says, "The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students."

In the letter, McCooley says a Crisis Intervention Team is part of the school's community, and counselors and others will be available for students. The counseling for students will be available at no charge.

As of this writing, there has been no official release from any local law enforcement agency.

SOURCE: Letter from Little Egg Harbor Township School District.

