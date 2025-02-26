New Jersey State Police Make Traffic Stop, Discover $36,000,000 in Marijuana

That's a lot of illegal drugs!

New Jersey State Police have revealed details of one of the biggest drug busts ever - over 20,000 pounds of illegal drugs!

U.S. Coast Guard Offloads Largest Drug Seizure In Its History In Florida

Traffic stop leads to arrest

New Jersey State Police say they pulled over a tractor-trailer in Warren County on Tuesday, February 18th. The stop and inspection happened on I-78 East at milepost 6.3.

Once the inspection began, officials determined that the truck was transporting marijuana. A further inspection uncovered "8,042.2 pounds of raw hydroponic marijuana, 12,062 pounds of various cannabis/THC products, and 13.4 pounds of psilocybin products." It all added up to 20,117.6 pounds worth of contraband. The value of the bust is over $36 Million.

Police arrested Fnu Attiq Ur-Rahman, 22, and Haffez Rehman Ur, 35, both from Stockton, California. They've been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

Both men are being held in the Warren County Jail pending a hearing.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police

