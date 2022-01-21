Famous People: Watch For Movie Star Tom Hanks in Cape May This Year

Rumor has it....

Stop me if you heard this before: A celebrity - a big movie star - has apparently recently purchased a home in Cape May.

We mentioned on our Cat Country Morning Show a Tom Hanks connection to the Wildwood and Cape May area (we'll get to that in a second) and immediately we received messages that Tom Hanks has bought a home in Cape May.

We stress that this is just a rumor at this point and we cannot confirm that fact. As a matter of fact, we haven't heard any rumors about the movie star ever being spotted in South Jersey.

Hanks, of course, is one of the biggest movie stars of our generation - he's won Oscars for Best Actor for "Forrest Gump" and "Philadelphia", and has been nominated for his performances in "Big", "Saving Private Ryan", "Castaway" and more.

Now, here's the thing that makes us wonder if we'll be seeing Tom stroll along the streets of Cape May or the Wildwood Boardwalk this summer: His wife, Rita Wilson, has just been announced as being a performer at this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

That's a move that NO ONE saw coming! We know Rita was an actress, but a country singer? Apparently so!

We checked - here she is on a song with the legendary Vince Gill:

Crazy, right?

By the way, you can lock into your tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood right here.

So, the Tom Hanks on Cape May County watch begins now. Let us know if you see him!

