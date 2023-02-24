Last Year’s Favorite TV Show In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There are so many things to watch live, DVR, or binge that it is literally impossible to keep up with all the big shows that everyone is talking about. And in New Jersey, there was no more popular streaming show in New Jersey than this one.

Now, before we reveal it, we should prepare you that if you didn't watch this show, you can't feel bad. No one can keep up with all the shows. We just don't have the time.

This show, however, is one that critics say you need to make time for. If you watch it you already know. If not, you're going to want to learn about it.

It turns out the show that beat out all others in the Garden State last year was also the top show in 37 other states, according to the website High Speed Internet.

I'm already rearranging my schedule to start binging this show. And you probably should, too. Fans of this show are raving about it.

The show calls HBO home, and the only streaming show that even comes close to it in popularity is Stranger Things, which was # 1 in 8 states.

We're talking about Euphoria, and I'm pretty sure I better jump on this bandwagon pretty quickly. if you're behind schedule on this one, there are two seasons you have missed, but HBO has just announced a third season is on the way.

This critically acclaimed show stars Zendaya, who has won two Emmys for the show, while the show itself has grabbed a total of 9 Emmy Awards.

