Five Exotic, Sexy & Fun Adult Airbnbs Close to South Jersey

If you are looking for a fun couples-only getaway to kick up the flames in your relationship, I believe we have some sexy, exotic and fun adult Airbnbs for you to consider.

What Makes These Airbnbs Different?

These five Airbnb rentals are all targeting the adult couples market. For some, it is a way of setting themselves apart and gaining attention. For others, it's more of a practical matter. They are smaller spaces that will only occupy two people. Regardless, these rentals have qualities that are in line with what a couple looking for a fun or adventurous getaway has in mind.

Where are these Exotic and Fun Couples Airbnbs?

Two are in South Jersey; one in Cape May and the other on Long Beach Island. Two others are in Philadelphia and the final one is in the Poconos. The Poconos Airbnb is about 2 1/2 hours from Atlantic City. That rental is the farthest drive from South Jersey.

Just How 'Exotic & Sexy' Are they?

Ha-ha. That's for you to find out, silly! Honestly, I have never stayed at any of these, but they all come highly recommended by people who did. A couple of the properties really play up that angle. The thing about this is -- you two are the only ones who are going to be there -- so it won't be any more exotic than you want it to be.

Take a look at the photos of the Airbnbs in this gallery. and see for yourself. Have fun!