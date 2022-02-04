Forget Ice SKATING! Ice Go-Karting is Coming to Philly
Well, this sounds a little dangerous, but fun as hell.
I don't know how one would avoid sliding and skidding out all over the ice in a go-kart, being that the vehicles are usually on wheels, and all, but I'll try anything once.
Go-Karting on Ice is reportedly coming to Philadelphia this year, and we're excited about the prospect because it sounds AMAZING, but details are a bit secretive at the moment!
According to Philadelphia Bucket List on Instagram, the experience IS happening (in partnership with Viral Ventures), but when and where have yet to be divulged.
Right now, all you can do is join the waiting list at bucketlister.com and hang in there in there for more information. In the meantime, if we hear anything more about it, we'll pass the news on to you.