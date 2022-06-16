Atlantic City's first-ever waterpark takes a major step towards reality Thursday with the pouring of 700 yards of concrete.



Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein is making ISLAND Waterpark happen! It'll be a four-season, indoor, family-friendly attraction at Showboat, which is already home to Lucky Snake Arcade and Raceway indoor go-kart track.

On Thursday, June 16th, at the crack of dawn, more than five dozen trucks will descend on an outdoor sand lot between Showboat and New Jersey Ave. at 801 Boardwalk to begin pouring the foundation for ISLAND Waterpark, according to Lisa Johnson Communications.

Ground was officially broken on the project in January. The park is slated to open next summer.

