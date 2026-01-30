Wildwood Beach froze solid this week, and South Jersey locals responded the only way they know how: by turning the sand into an ice skating rink.

It’s been that cold in Wildwood. So cold that water actually froze on top of the sand along the beach, creating a smooth, skatable layer of ice.

This is South Jersey, so making sure you’re doing nothing boring is basically a personality trait. People actually laced up their skates and went for it.

Videos have been circulating all over social media showing ice skaters gliding across the beach. One clip even features an ice hockey game happening oceanside… sort of. At first glance, it almost looks fake, like something cooked up by AI. But nope. This is very real.

Ice Skating On The Beach? Yep, It’s Happening

Wildwood Video Archive’s Joey Contino put any doubts to rest when he shared his own video testing out ice skates on the frozen sand near the Great White.

The result? Smooth skating, solid ice, and a moment that feels straight out of a once-in-a-lifetime winter storm story. Honestly, it was epic.

This is what happens when extreme weather meets Jersey creativity. While most people complain about the cold, Wildwood residents found a way to make it fun...and viral. It’s peak “only in South Jersey” energy. WATCH:

More Frozen Beach Moments Are Coming

If you’re hoping to see more of these icy beach adventures, you’re in luck. Temperatures aren’t climbing much this weekend, which means the ice should stick around.

Don’t be surprised if even more skating and hockey videos pop up soon. My guess is there will be plenty more where these came from.

