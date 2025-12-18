Something might be in the water in Cumberland County. And that something might be luck.

For the third straight week, a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the county - this time in Millville.

Winning Powerball Ticket Purchased in Millville, New Jersey

While the big Powerball prize continues to soar - it's currently over $1.5 Billion - a third Cumberland County lottery player has won a $50,000 prize.

New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket for this past Monday's drawing was purchased at Holly City Cold Cuts and Deli on North 10th Street in Milville.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers, plus the Power Ball. It's worth $50,000. (One more number matched, and the ticket would be worth $1.25 Billion!)

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 23, 35, 59, 63, and 68. The Power Ball was 02.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim his or her prize.

Two Other Big Winners In Cumberland County in December

There have now been a total of 3 big $50,000 Powerball winners in Cumberland County this month.

For the December 13th drawing a winning ticket was purchased at the Main Line Deli on Shiloh Pike in Bridgeton. A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was also sold for the December 3rd drawing. That ticket was sold at Quick Plus Mini Mart on Commerce Street in Bridgeton.

That's three Cumberland County winners in three weeks. Maybe it's a good idea to buy your next lottery ticket in Cumberland County!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

