3 Weeks in a Row With a 50K Powerball Winner in Cumberland County

3 Weeks in a Row With a 50K Powerball Winner in Cumberland County

Google Maps

Something might be in the water in Cumberland County. And that something might be luck.

For the third straight week, a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the county - this time in Millville.

READ MORE: Mays Landing Lottery Player Wins $300,000

READ MORE: Great Pizza for Under Ten Bucks? You Bet!

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
loading...

Winning Powerball Ticket Purchased in Millville, New Jersey

While the big Powerball prize continues to soar - it's currently over $1.5 Billion - a third Cumberland County lottery player has won a $50,000 prize.

New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket for this past Monday's drawing was purchased at Holly City Cold Cuts and Deli on North 10th Street in Milville.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers, plus the Power Ball. It's worth $50,000. (One more number matched, and the ticket would be worth $1.25 Billion!)

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 23, 35, 59, 63, and 68. The Power Ball was 02.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim his or her prize.

Google Maps
loading...

Two Other Big Winners In Cumberland County in December

There have now been a total of 3 big $50,000 Powerball winners in Cumberland County this month.

For the December 13th drawing a winning ticket was purchased at the Main Line Deli on Shiloh Pike in Bridgeton. A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was also sold for the December 3rd drawing. That ticket was sold at Quick Plus Mini Mart on Commerce Street in Bridgeton.

That's three Cumberland County winners in three weeks. Maybe it's a good idea to buy your next lottery ticket in Cumberland County!

Google Maps, Canva
loading...

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025

The NJ Department of Transportation has brought back huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state for the holidays.They will appear in partnership with the NJ State Police Office of Homeland Security through Jan. 5, 2026.

The messages run in rotation seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on signs all around the state except when the signs are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation.

If you see one of the new signs please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com and we'll add your picture to the gallery.
 

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Bridgeton, Millville, New Jersey Lottery, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3