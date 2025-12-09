Winner winner, chicken dinner!

One South Jersey lottery player has a $50,000 prize coming their way after hitting 4 numbers and the Powerball in the New Jersey Lottery's Powerball game.

READ MORE: A Warning for Local Residents From Millville Police

READ MORE: Somers Point Pizza Place Up For Major Recognition

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lucky Lottery Player in Bridgeton, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say one Powerball ticket sold in Bridgeton is worth $50,000. The winning ticket, for the December 3rd Powerball drawing, was purchased at the Quick Plus Mini Mart on Commerce Street in Bridgeton.

It's not known if the holder of the winning ticket has yet come forward to claim their prize. (Is it you?)

The biggest lottery prize in New Jersey to be hit in the last week was a $90 Million Mega Million Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Union City, Hudson County.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lottery Reminds People Not to Buy Lottery Tickets for Kids

With the holidays upon us, New Jersey Lottery officials are warning folks to not buy lottery tickets for anyone under 18. It's against the law - and, it's a bad practice.

Lottery officials say several studies have found that "early exposure to gambling leads to future problem gambling habits. "

So, resist the urge to add them to your kids' stockings. Save the scratch off gifts for adults.

By the way, the holidays will be a lot nicer for someone who manages to hit the big prize in the lottery's Powerball game. As of this writing, the current Powerball jackpot stands at $930 Million!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

26 Pictures of the Old, Glorious Neon Motel Signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ Let's take a tour of the old, glorious neon signs that still sit high atop many of the 1950s and 1960s-era motels in Wildwood Crest. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman