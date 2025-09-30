Here's a little tip: Don't do anything wrong or illegal, because there are cameras everywhere!

(We're not sure anyone actually did anything wrong or illegal - but, if not, why would the Sheriff's Department be looking to identify these people?)

Cumberland County New Jersey Sheriff's Department Looking For Assistance

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying several people seen riding ATVs in photos shared on Facebook and seen here.

The Sheriff's Office isn't offering any information as to why is wants to identify the riders. Officials do say that the riders were seen Monday riding in the Bridgeton area.

If you can help with identification, you're urged to reach out to Officer Foster at (856)451-4449 extension 25136. You can also submit an anonymous tip at ccsonj.opsnetwork.org.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

