Bridgeton’s beloved Cohanzick Zoo just got a little wilder and a whole lot cuter! Meet Cassie, a young bobcat who’s the newest resident of the zoo’s front exhibits.

After arriving earlier this year and taking some time to settle in, Cassie is finally ready to meet visitors. So, if you’re planning a zoo trip this fall, don’t forget to swing by and welcome her to South Jersey!

Cassie’s Journey From California To South Jersey

Cassie’s story is as heartwarming as it is wild. She was orphaned as a kitten in California and became used to having humans around all the time, which made it unsafe to release her back into the wild.

Thankfully, she found a permanent home here in Bridgeton. The team at Cohanzick Zoo is thrilled to give her a safe and enriching space to thrive.

Now that she's had some time to get comfy, you might spot her exploring her new habitat, though she is still a bit shy. Bring your patience (and your camera) and you just might catch a glimpse of her adorable bobcat ears peeking through the foliage.

Bobcat Facts to Impress Your Friends

Cassie belongs to the bobcat species, the smallest of the lynx family. Native to North America, these agile hunters are crepuscular. That means they’re most active at dawn and dusk.

In the wild, they’re known for stalking small mammals like rabbits with stealth and speed.

Visiting Cohanzick Zoo is always a fun, family-friendly adventure, but seeing Cassie makes it extra special. Make sure you show her a warm South Jersey welcome. She’s been through a lot, and she deserves all the love (and selfies).

