Former Oakcrest Baseball Star Having Season-Ending Surgery for Twins

Former Oakcrest Falcons pitcher Cody Stashak, who is a relief pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

After just 11 games this season, Stashak was diagnosed with a labrum tear and will undergo surgery, ending his 2022 season.

The 28-year-old right-hander was pitching well for the Twins, in his now fourth season in Minnesota.

Stashak is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts in 16.1 innings of work, he did not walk a batter this season.

The 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate, was drafted by the Twins in the 13th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft and made his Major League debut with Minnesota in 2019. He started his college career, pitching for Cumberland County Community college before heading to St. John's.

In four years with the Twins, Stashak is 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 72 innings in 55 career games.

It is the second year in a row that Stashal will land on the injured list, ending his season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left-back disc injury in 2021.