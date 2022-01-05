Former Ocean City Girl’s Basketball Coach to Enter Hall of Fame

One of the most successful coaches in South Jersey Girl's Basketball history has been selected to enter the South Jersey Coaches Association Hall of Fame at their March Hall of Fame Banquet:

Paul Baruffi coached Ocean City High School Girl's Basketball for 20 years where he compiled a record of 429-129 along with a 54-18 record in NJSIAA Postseason Tournament games and an impressive 19-6 record in the Cape Atlantic League Tournament. When he retired at the end of last season, he finished with the third-most wins in Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball (only trailing current Wildwood Catholic's Steve DiPatri and retired Wildwood High School Girl's Coach Dave Troiano). Baruffi's Ocean City Girl's Basketball Teams won eight South Jersey championships, the most by any CAL girl's coach, and was the man on the sidelines when Ocean City High School won their only state title in the sport.

Paul Baruffi is currently an assistant coach with the Stockton Women’s Basketball Team and he is retiring after a long tenure serving as a teacher at Ocean City High School. Baruffi started at Ocean City as the Boy's Junior Varsity Basketball Coach before his two decades coaching Girl's Basketball. He also has been a longtime assistant coach in football and outdoor track at OCHS.