Margate, New Jersey Police are investigating an accident that sent an elderly woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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Woman in Critical Condition After Car Pedestrian Accident in Margate

Margate City Police are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 pm.

Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls about the accident, which took place at Jerome and Winchester Avenues in Margate.

Police say a vehicle was making a left turn onto Winchester Avenue from Jerome Avenue, when it struck an 89-year-old woman who was in the crosswalk, attempting to cross the intersection.

The woman was treated at the scene, then transported to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with life-threatening injuries. At last check, she's in the hospital in critical condition. Margate Police have not released her name.

The driver of the vehicle, Stephen J. Thack, 84, remained at the scene and spoke with police. It's believed that he was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. As of this writing, Margate Police say no summonses have been issued.

SOURCE: Margate City Police Department.

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