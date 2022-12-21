Former Timber Creek quarterback Devin Leary announced he is transferring to Kentucky on Tuesday.

The Sicklerville, NJ native broke the New Jersey state record for career passing yards (9,672) and passing touchdowns (117) while at Timber Creek and ended up committing to play at North Carolina State. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey as both a junior and senior.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Leary played four seasons for the Wolfpack, starting 30 games, throwing for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Leary went 9-3 in 12 starts for the Wolfpack during the 2021 season. In 12 games played, he threw for 3,433 yards on 65.7% passing with a 35-5 touchdown to interception ratio. There were high expectations for NC State this year with Leary returning and the team was 5-1 with him at quarterback. However, his season was cut short by a pectoral muscle injury.

He had an 11-4 touchdown to interception ratio before the injury.

At Kentucky, he will replace Will Levis who is heading to the NFL.

The transfer portal is open from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18.