When I hit a big lottery jackpot, I won't say anything, but there will be signs!

Well, no signs this time around because I didn't win nothin'.

Winner Winner! And, a Chicken Dinner!

Somebody who perhaps picked up some chicken from a Sicklerville Deli bought a ticket and ended up with dinner and a big cash payout!

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $500,000 scratch off ticket was sold on March 3rd at the Lucky 7 Deli Fried Chicken location on Sicklerville Road in Sicklerville. The winning ticket was a 50X Cash Blitz game ticket.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim his or her prize. (It's actually not known if the winner knows that he or she won! Maybe they haven't scratched off their ticket yet! The lottery can track ticket bar codes, so they know when a winning ticket is sold.)

If you're the winner, congratulations!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

