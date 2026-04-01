If your utility bill just made your jaw drop, you’re definitely not alone. Utilities are getting out of hand fast.

Across South Jersey, especially in Camden County, residents are opening bills that feel more like a second mortgage. We’re talking $600+ utility costs for homes under 2,000 square feet. That’s not normal and it’s hitting families hard.

What used to be a manageable monthly expense has turned into a financial gut punch.

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A new Energy Bill Anxiety Index puts New Jersey at 24th in the nation, measuring how often people are searching about energy costs, financial struggles, and stress tied to bills.

People aren't just annoyed... they’re actively worried.

Search trends show spikes in residents looking for help, answers, and relief as prices keep climbing.

NJ Electricity Price Hike Approved Photo by Zey Ngobese on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey Utility Prices Skyrocket

Locally, it seems the concern is even louder. Sicklerville and Trenton are seeing some of the highest levels of online conversations about rising energy costs.

In Sicklerville especially, frustration is boiling over. For many, this isn’t just about cutting back, it’s about figuring out how to keep up with utilities as a whole.

At some point, people start asking a serious question: is it still worth it to live here?

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With gas prices still high and utility costs spiraling, South Jersey residents are feeling squeezed from every direction. If relief doesn’t come soon, don’t be shocked if more families start looking for cheaper states and actually making the move.

Right now, this just isn’t sustainable.

Energy Savings Tips Gallery Credit: Mary K