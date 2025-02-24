A Sicklerville man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in Camden.

Authorities say just before 6:00 Sunday evening, February 23rd, a Camden County Police Department officer was stabbed during an unprovoked assault while conducting a business check in the area of Broadway and Chestnut Street in Camden.

The officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-okd Richard Dennis of Sicklerville, was apprehended minutes later in the area of South 7th Street and Kaighn Avenue.

Dennis is facing the following charges:

First-degree attempted murder

Third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Dennis is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

This investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kristen Blantz with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office's Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.