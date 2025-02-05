Arrest warrant issued in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Washington Twp., NJ
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County last year.
Back in May, officers with the Washington Township Police Department responded to a hit-and-run on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road near Chestnut Ridge Middle School. The suspect vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian in Cooper Hospital with serious injuries.
Recently, WTPD Sgt. Mike Longfellow was on patrol and located the suspected Hyundai "parked with a primer-painted hood and a new front bumper, indicating possible attempts to conceal damage."
As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Devin A. Hogarth of Sicklerville on the following charges:
- Knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury
- Evidence tampering
- Hindering apprehension
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Devin Hogarth is urged to contact Det. Matt Barnett with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-0330.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.