Authorities have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County last year.

Back in May, officers with the Washington Township Police Department responded to a hit-and-run on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road near Chestnut Ridge Middle School. The suspect vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian in Cooper Hospital with serious injuries.

Recently, WTPD Sgt. Mike Longfellow was on patrol and located the suspected Hyundai "parked with a primer-painted hood and a new front bumper, indicating possible attempts to conceal damage."

Car towed by Washington Twp NJ police - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva Car towed by Washington Twp NJ police - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Devin A. Hogarth of Sicklerville on the following charges:

Knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury

Evidence tampering

Hindering apprehension

Devin A Hogarth of Sicklerville NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva Devin A Hogarth of Sicklerville NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Devin Hogarth is urged to contact Det. Matt Barnett with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-0330.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.