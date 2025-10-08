Another serious crash on a familiar South Jersey highway is reminding all of us just how quickly things can go wrong behind the wheel.

According to reports, a 34-year-old Sicklerville man whose name has not yet been revealed was seriously injured late Tuesday night after his SUV veered off Route 55 southbound in Deptford and overturned.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. about a mile north of Exit 56. State Police say the SUV left the highway to the left and struck several trees before flipping over. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of now, the crash remains under investigation.

Drive Smart On NJ Roads

If you’re a regular commuter on Route 55, you know it can be deceptively quiet at night. But whether you’re heading home late from work or making a Wawa run, it only takes one second of distraction, fatigue, or high speed for tragedy to strike

Slow down, stay alert, and always wear your seatbelt, especially on highways with limited lighting and stretches of open road like Route 55.

Drive Slow For Roadwork Photo by Michael Evans on Unsplash loading...

Tips For Safe Driving On Dangerous NJ Roadways

Some of the highways in NJ seem to host more accidents than others. Here's what you can do to keep yourself safe:

Avoid distractions – That text can wait.

Watch your speed – Even if the road is empty.

Stay awake and alert – Drowsy driving is dangerous driving.

Buckle up – Every trip, every time.

Prayers for the driver and his family. Let this serve as a strong reminder to respect the road, always.

