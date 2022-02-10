Four Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Hammonton, NJ, Teen in Walmart Parking Lot

Four people have been indicted on murder and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man and his father, both from Hammonton, in a Burlington County Walmart parking lot last year.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a grand jury returned a 14-count indictment that included charges against 25-year-old Tarik Jenkins of Pemberton Township and 19-year-old Jayviyohn J. Earley, 20-year-old Kweli L. McCants, and 19-year-old Kayhree Simmons, all of Willingboro.

At the scene

Authorities say an investigation began the night of October 7th, 2021, after officers from the Burlington Township Police Department responded to Walmart on County Route 541 for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they discovered Dion E. Williams Sr., 44, and his son Albert, 17, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert Williams, who was struck in the chest, was pronounced dead. Dion E. Williams Sr. was treated and released.

An investigation revealed that both parties had previously planned to meet at that Walmart. Coffina's office says once there, there was an argument that was followed by gunfire.

Charges

The grand jury indicted Earley, Simmons, and Jenkins on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. All four defendants were indicted for second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Earley was indicted for second-degree possession of a firearm while committing certain drug crimes and third-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.

Jenkins was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault.

McCants was indicted for third-degree hindering apprehension, two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, and fourth-degree prohibited weapons and devices.

Simmons was indicted for third-degree hindering apprehension and fourth-degree obstructing.

What's next in the case

An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court.

