Lost Senior Chihuahua Found In Hammonton, Police Need Your Help

Hammonton Police Department | Canva

Police are looking for the owners of a lost elderly chihuahua in Hammonton.

If you know me, you know there’s one thing that absolutely wrecks me: a lost dog.

As a proud fur mom to my two dogs Mia and Bodie, I can’t even handle being away from them for a full day. The thought of them scared, confused, and looking for me? Immediate tears.

So, when I saw Hammonton Police Department’s latest Facebook post, my heart sank.

Hammonton NJ Police Department - Photo: Hammonton PD / Canva
Lost Chihuahua Found In Hammonton

Hammonton Police shared that this adorable older chihuahua was found wandering around N. First Road and Jacobs Street.

Apparently, this little explorer decided the beautiful weather was the perfect excuse for an adventure. Cute? Yes. Stressful? Also yes.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash
Safe With Police, But Missing Home

Thankfully, this sweet senior pup is safe at the Hammonton Police Department. But being safe isn’t the same as being home. Somewhere out there is a family probably missing their tiny best friend.

If they’re anything like me with Mia and Bodie, they’re not sleeping tonight.

Canva
How You Can Help Reunite This Pup

If you recognize this little guy, please contact the Hammonton Police Department at 609-561-4000 x221.

Even if you don’t recognize the lost dog, sharing the post could make all the difference. South Jersey always shows up for its own, and I’m hoping we can do it again. Let’s get this sweet baby back where he belongs.

