If your dog has been staring at you all winter like “so… we ever going out again?”, this one’s for both of you.

One of my favorite low-key South Jersey spots, No. 79 Bar & Grill, just dropped the news that their dog-friendly backyard patio officially reopens April 29.

If you’ve never been, you’re about to have a new go-to.

This White Horse Pike Spot Is A Hidden Gem For Dog Owners

Blink and you might miss it along the White Horse Pike, but Mullica Township and Hammonton locals know No. 79 is the kind of place you end up staying way longer than planned. Out back, the patio feels like a friend’s backyard party. Its got a bar with string lights overhead, music humming, and dogs happily parked under picnic tables while their humans unwind.

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It’s casual in the best way. No attitude, no fuss, but SO beautiful. It’s just good vibes and plenty of space for your pup to stretch out.

The Food Is Way Better Than It Needs to Be

You don’t expect standout food at a spot like this, but No. 79 delivers. The Birria Pierogis are stacked and messy in the right way, the sandwiches and burgers look awesome, and the rotating specials keep regulars coming back.

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Add in a rotating craft beer list and easy-drinking cocktails, and you’re set for a full afternoon hang.

The Outback Patio Will Get Busy Once Summer Hits

Dog-friendly patios in South Jersey aren’t exactly everywhere, which is why this reopening always draws a crowd. Once the weather hits, tables fill up quick, especially with dog parents who’ve been waiting all winter for this exact moment.

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April 29. Sunshine, drinks, your dog at your feet. Not a bad way to kick off patio season.

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