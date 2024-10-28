Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Kayden Markley of Lower Twp., NJ, missing

The Lower Township Police Department says 14-year-old Kayden Markley was last seen at 7:30 Monday morning — exactly where was not included in a social media post from authorities.

Markley is described as follows:

14 years old

5' 5" tall

About 95 pounds

Blue eyes

Blonde hair

Police say he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark brown pants when he was last seen.

14-year-old Kayden Markley of Lower Township NJ reported missing - Photo: Lower Township NJ Police Department / Canva 14-year-old Kayden Markley of Lower Township NJ reported missing - Photo: Lower Township NJ Police Department / Canva loading...

Help Lower Township Police

If you have seen or have had contact with Kayden Marley, you are asked to contact the Lower Township Police Department at (609) 886-2711.

