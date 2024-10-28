14-year-old boy reported missing in Lower Twp., NJ
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help locating a missing teenager.
Kayden Markley of Lower Twp., NJ, missing
The Lower Township Police Department says 14-year-old Kayden Markley was last seen at 7:30 Monday morning — exactly where was not included in a social media post from authorities.
Markley is described as follows:
- 14 years old
- 5' 5" tall
- About 95 pounds
- Blue eyes
- Blonde hair
Police say he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark brown pants when he was last seen.
Help Lower Township Police
If you have seen or have had contact with Kayden Marley, you are asked to contact the Lower Township Police Department at (609) 886-2711.
