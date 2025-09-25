Police in Cape May County are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Police posted a message about the girl on Facebook.

15-Year-Old Girl Missing in Lower Township NJ

Lower Township Police say Emma Lee, 15, is missing from the Villas section of the township. Police published the post Wednesday evening.

Police say Emma, who is white with dirty-blonde hair, was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black crocs.

(Police have not provided a photo of Emma)

If you can help with information on Emma, you're urged to contact Lower Township Police at (609) 886-1619.

SOURCE: Lower Township Police Department

