Police Searching for Missing Teen Girl From Lower Township

Police Searching for Missing Teen Girl From Lower Township

Photo by Irina on Unsplash

Police in Cape May County are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Police posted a message about the girl on Facebook.

READ MORE: Wildwood Police Look For Suspects Caught on Camera
READ MORE: NJ Slang: What Six-Seven Means

Google Maps
loading...

15-Year-Old Girl Missing in Lower Township NJ

Lower Township Police say Emma Lee, 15, is missing from the Villas section of the township. Police published the post Wednesday evening.

Police say Emma, who is white with dirty-blonde hair, was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black crocs.

(Police have not provided a photo of Emma)

If you can help with information on Emma, you're urged to contact Lower Township Police at  (609) 886-1619.

SOURCE: Lower Township Police Department

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo

Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem!

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's

Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Lower Township, Missing, South Jersey Trending, Villas
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3