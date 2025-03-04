A Villas man is facing charges following a lewdness complaint that involved several juveniles.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office says on February 26th, they launched an investigation with the Lower Township Police Department after reports that several juveniles saw a naked man in the 100 block of West Greenwood Avenue.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the home of 55-year-old Robert McKinley and he was taken into custody.

McKinley has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree lewdness and three counts of third-degree of endangering the welfare of a child.

McKinley was processed and is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending court proceedings.

If convicted, he faces three to five years in prison.

Sutherland said in a press release,

This case highlights the commitment of law enforcement to protecting children in our community. We take these offenses very seriously and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who engage in inappropriate and unlawful behavior are held accountable.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.