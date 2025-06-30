Authorities in Wildwood say a 14-year-old boy is missing and was last seen last night (Sunday) in Wildwood.

The boy is from Lower Township.

UPDATE: Wildwood Police say the boy has been located.

Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

City of Wildwood Police say Jaiden Bailey, 14, from Lower Township, was reported missing at 10:45 pm Sunday. He was last seen in Wildwood.

Police say Jaiden is approximately 5' 4" tall, and was last seen wearing "a green t-shirt, black board shorts, and grey Crocs brand slip-on shoes."

If you have information about Jaiden Bailey's whereabouts, you're urged to call Wildwood Police at 609-522-0222 or dial 911.

SOURCE: Wildwood Police Department

