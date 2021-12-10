From TV to Tour: Tim McGraw Playing Camden NJ in Spring 2022

You've probably seen the full-bearded Tim McGraw (and wife, Faith Hill) in the promos for the new Paramount+ TV show "1883." Now you can see him in person when he returns to South Jersey!

Tim McGraw is rolling out his new tour which will include a stop at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden Friday, May 22, 2022. The concert will feature openers Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis.

Tickets for McGraw go on sale Friday,l December 17 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

Also recently announced for the BB&T Pavilion in 2022 is Keith Urban!

Keith Urban will bring his "The Speed of Now Tour" to the BB&T on July 31st. That tour will include Ingrid Andress.

Tickets for Keith Urban are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

