Kane Brown Coming to Atlantic City in 2025

It's been a minute since we've had a country concert at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall.

That's all going to change on May 17, 2025!

Kane Brown returning to South Jersey

Kane Brown will bring his The High Road Tour to Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will open for him.

It'll be a return to Boardwalk Hall for Kane, who last played the historic venue before the pandemic, on February 29, 2020.

It's also a pretty quick return to South Jersey, as Kane Brown played the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood this past June.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th

Tickets will be available beginning at 10 am on October 18, 2024. More information can be found at kanebrownmusic.com.

