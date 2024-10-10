Kane Brown Coming to Atlantic City in 2025
It's been a minute since we've had a country concert at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall.
That's all going to change on May 17, 2025!
Kane Brown returning to South Jersey
Kane Brown will bring his The High Road Tour to Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will open for him.
It'll be a return to Boardwalk Hall for Kane, who last played the historic venue before the pandemic, on February 29, 2020.
It's also a pretty quick return to South Jersey, as Kane Brown played the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood this past June.
Get our free mobile app
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th
Tickets will be available beginning at 10 am on October 18, 2024. More information can be found at kanebrownmusic.com.
The Cat Country Cat at Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024
The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics
Stacker set out to find the best albums of the 21st century, compiling data from Metacritic (as of October 2022). We ranked albums according to their Metascore, which represents an aggregation of critic reviews.
Gallery Credit: Ellen Wulfhorst, Jacob Osborn