Country music legend Tim McGraw is bringing his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to South Jersey this summer, and fans won’t want to wait on this one. McGraw announced a July 23 stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, one of just a limited number of amphitheater dates on his North American tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., and with summer country concerts historically selling out fast at this venue, demand is expected to be high.

Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour Is Coming To Camden

The concert announcement arrives just ahead of McGraw’s upcoming single, “Pawn Shop Guitar,” which is set for release early next month. Word is we can expect a hit-packed setlist. Think new music mixed with the classic songs that have defined McGraw’s decades-long career.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion has long been a favorite stop for major country tours, making this Camden date one of the most anticipated shows of the summer.

Special Guests Include Family And Rising Country Stars

Tim’s bringing some fun people with him to South Jersey, too. Joining McGraw in Camden are 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne, who also happens to be McGraw’s nephew. They'll all be hitting the stage at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this summer.

The lineup brings together chart-topping star power and fresh country energy, making this a standout night for fans of the genre.

How To Get Tim McGraw Tickets Before They Sell Out

Tickets for the Camden show become available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, through Ticketmaster.

Fans looking for early access can sign up for McGrawONE+, McGraw’s official app, which is offering an exclusive presale. Check out the website to register, download the app, and receive a presale code. The subscription costs $30 per year and includes early ticket access and exclusive fan content.

If you’re planning a summer concert calendar, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

