Keith Urban Plays Buc-ee’s Parking Lot, Is Wawa Next?

Dear Keith Urban, when is our turn?

Keith Urban has been to Wawa - but, will he set up a stage outside of one (preferably here in South Jersey), and put on a little concert in the parking lot?

Keith Urban plays a concert in the parking lot

Friday night. Keith Urban showed up at a Buc-ee's in Alabama and played for folks in the parking lot!

Fans were only given a few hour's notice before the free show, but they showed up and packed the place!

On a small stage in the parking lot, and with a lot smaller sound system than he's used to, Keith Urban put on a show!

Keith also helped out inside the store

Before he headed outside to the parking lot stage, Keith showed off his culinary talents and helped behind the counter:

Can Wawa be next on Keith Urban's parking lot concerts?

We hope Urban comes up north and throws a party in a Wawa parking lot. To be fair, though, even the biggest Wawa parking lot pales compared to the size of a Buc-ees' lot.

We can dream though, right?

