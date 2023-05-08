A Cherry Hill man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank last week.

Get our free mobile app

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Friday, officers with the Cherry Hill Police Department responded to Fulton Bank on Kings Highway for a report of a bank robbery.

According to police, a suspect described as an Asian man wearing a red flannel shirt, dark-colored pants, and a tan hat was seen on surveillance footage entering the bank just before 12:50 PM.

An investigation identified 22-year-old Kenny Lin of Cherry Hill as the suspect. He was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree robbery.

Lin is currently in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!