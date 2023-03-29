Spring has sprung here in South Jersey and so have all the beloved animals at Laurie Zaleski's Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing, NJ.

Located in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township in Atlantic County, the Funny Farm has captured the hearts of South Jersey residents and beyond for quite a few years now. Every year, Laurie Zaleski, the owner of the Funny Farm, invites people to come kick off the spring season with her and all her furry companions.

This year, though, the celebration looks like it's set to be bigger than ever. Vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and hayrides can all be expected by visitors who attend the Spring Festival. The event is set for Sunday, May 7th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you're interested in getting involved with the festival, Funny Farm has actually requested gift basket donations for the auction. Since it's a non-profit, don't forget that your donation could technically be tax deductible. If that sounds like a good idea to you or if you know someone's business that may be interested in providing a donation, you can drop it off to the general store or contact Laurie directly for more information.

Contact information has been included in the Facebook post below:

The Spring Festival at Funny Farm Rescue is a free event for anyone who'd be interested in attending. No admission fees will be collected. It sounds like a jam-packed day of wholesome fun for the whole family. Check out the event listing on Facebook HERE.

Source: Facebook

