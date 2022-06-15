Gang Took Over Disabled Hamilton Twp Man’s Home

A disturbing report from Breaking AC says a local gang forced their way into a disabled Hamiton Township man's home and used his residence to store drugs and guns.

According to the report, the victim was overwhelmed by members of the Kutta gang, who threatened to hurt and kill the man if he tried to stop them.

Eventually, the unidentified disabled man called the police and gave them permission to search his home.

When police responded on June 2, they found members of the gang dressed in the gang colors, inside the man's home.

Police found a loaded AR-style rifle with armor-piercing ammo, a loaded 9mm handgun with hollow-point bullets, and other firearms which are not legal in New Jersey.

Court papers show that police arrested Jermaine Philo, 23 of Egg Harbor City, and Eric Perez, 23, of Mays Landing, charging them with drugs and weapons offenses. Police also took a 15-year and 16-year-old into custody inside the home.

Breaking AC reports that a judge was convinced to keep the suspects in custody after the victim of the home invasion said he was fearful of "intimidation and retaliation."

Philo and Perez are being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility and the two teens are in juvenile detention.

