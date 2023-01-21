Galloway Township, it's your turn for a big road construction project! Congratulations!

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has announced a major road project for Route 30 (White Horse Pike) in Galloway Township.

The project is an intersection improvement project for the Route 30 and Cologne Avenue intersection.

NJDOT says the project will begin Monday (January 23) and will run for several months.

The work will require lane closures in both directions on most weekdays: Monday thru Friday from 9 am - 3 pm. At least one lane in each direction is expected to be open at all times. Traffic will be maintained by a road crew.

The first thing to be done, according to NJDOT, will be the installation of road construction signs and a temporary traffic signal at the intersection. That will occur during the week of January 23.

Beginning the next week, underground utility work will begin.

NJDOT says speed will be maintained and there will be delays. An alternate route may be your best bet during the construction period.

Here's more on what is planned:

"The $4 million federally-funded project will improve the safety of the Route 30 and Cologne Avenue Intersection by restriping the existing Route 30 approaches to designate left turn lanes in each direction, one through lane westbound and two through lanes eastbound. Other improvements will upgrade the existing traffic signals and street lighting, as well as add new or reconstruct sidewalks with ADA-compliant curb ramps and sidewalk extensions. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2023."

Safe travels!

SOURCE: New Jersey Department of Transportation.

