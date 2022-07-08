Where are all my 'Shark Week' fans? Discovery Channel is about to fly a huge shark blimp over the Jersey Shore!

Dubbed #EastCoastShark, the blimp is definitely going to be an attention grabber ahead of Discovery Channel's 34th annual 'Shark Week' later this month.

The blimp is massive and has twin 90-horsepower engines and 68,000 cubic feet of helium to keep it afloat, according to discovery.com. It reportedly travels at up to 53 mph!

And if you happen to be on the Atlantic City, Ocean City, or Cape May beach Friday, July 8th, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the behemoth, NJ.com reports!

Photo: Casey Cross for discovery.com Photo: Casey Cross for discovery.com loading...

So, I guess you'll be looking for a giant shark in the SKY rather than the water, at least for one afternoon.

And, yes, there is a #WestCoastShark, too.

'Shark Week' starts July 24th on Discovery and discovery+.

