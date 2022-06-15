Authorities in Camden County say a man from Gibbsboro has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and weapons offenses following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The scene unfolded around 8:40 AM when officers of the Gibbsboro Police Department responded to Freedom Village on Independence Way for the report of a shooting. There, cops found a woman who had been shot in the leg and a man who had been assaulted, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

The unidentified woman was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital where she was treated and released. No information about the condition of the man who was assaulted was included in a press release.

Freedom Village in Gibbsboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps Freedom Village in Gibbsboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

22-year-old Cornell Ingalls, Jr., was arrested near the scene of the shooting and charged with first-degree attempted murder, and these crimes of varying degrees: aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, certain person not to possess a firearm, possession of a ghost gun, aggravated assault, reckless assault (for the injuries to the female victim), and transport of a ghost gun.

Ingalls is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Shooting prompts school lockout

As a result of the shooting, facilities in the Gibbsboro School District were on lockout for a brief period Tuesday morning, which means no one was allowed to enter any school building. Patch.com reports the incident happened about a mile from one school, which triggered the precautionary action. None of the Gibbsboro School District schools were involved in the incident.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

